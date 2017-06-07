Becca's Holographic Lipglosses Would Do Any Supernova Girl Proud

The year is 2017, though judging by the looks of the holographic products flooding every makeup aisle, an alien who knew nothing about the state of the world or its current beauty trends may assume we were in the early '00s.

High on the holographic wave, Becca's installment of duo-chrome (okay, possibly trio-chrome) lipglosses are due to hit Sephora stores very soon, and the insane dimenson in each of the shades would certainly do Judy Jetson and Zenon Kar proud. You know, the supernova girl herself?

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay Revolution Lipgloss

RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out Over These Holographic Lipglosses

Officially named the Becca Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses, the shiny formulas are available in 6 different shades, each giving a nod to the actual crystals that inspired them. It's certainly a gorgeous way for the brand to combine that ever-growing crystal fad with a new-school kaleidoscope finish, and we love how they can be worn either as a topper or solo over bare lips.

Head over to sephora.com and reserve your tube for $22 now—knowing the frenzy that follows every new Becca launch, we imagine these will sell out pretty quickly.