Because It's Justin Timberlake's Birthday: See Him in Suits & Ties

It's a happy time for Justin Timberlake. Back in October, he put a ring on Jessica Biel's finger in a top-secret ceremony on the Southern Italian countryside. Then, he seemingly went into hiding for a few months, so he could start laying down tracks for his new album, The 20/20 Experience. He released the first single, "Suit & Tie," and revealed in a blink-of-the-eye announcement that the album will be released on March 19. He's also performing at the Grammys next week and, apparently, now wears nothing but Tom Ford, looking amazing in (you guessed it) suits and ties. To top it all off, today is his 32nd birthday! So, happy birthday to the hottest formalwear-lover in music!

