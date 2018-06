Happy birthday, Cindy Crawford! The supermodel, who made her mark on the fashion industry by starring in everything from Pepsi commercials to Revlon ad campaigns, turns 47 today. To celebrate her big day, take a look back at Crawford and the rest of the supermodels who made up the “Great 8” in the '80s and '90s by clicking through the gallery to see them—then and now!

MORE:• New House of Style Hosts• Cindy Crawford's Ageless Beauty Secrets• The Ultimate Jeans Guide