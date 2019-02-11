Bebe Rexha Rocks Plunging Red Gown at the Grammys After Designers Told Her She Was "Too Big" to Dress

A few weeks ago singer Bebe Rexha revealed that despite earning her first two Grammy nominations this year, a damper was put on her excitement when it came time to pick the perfect dress.

In an Instagram video, Rexha explained that many designers refused to dress her because she’s “too big.” She’s a size 6-8.

“You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f—k you, I don’t want to wear your f—g dresses,” she went on.

After posting the video in question, several designers reached out to Rexha, including Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Christian Siriano, and August Getty. So … what did she ultimately decide on?

The “I’m a Mess” songstress opted for a plunging crimson Monsoori confection with layers of tulle flowing into a voluminous skirt.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty Images

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Receives Grammys Dress Offers After Blasting Designers for Calling Her "Too Big"

Contrary to the lyrics of her hit song, Miss Rexha looked perfectly put together. To all the designers who refused her, eat your heart out!