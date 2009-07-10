Beauty.com Does Summer Fridays with Freebies

InStyle Staff
Jul 10, 2009

How's this for a workday pick-me-up? Beauty.com, the online emporium for coveted brands like Agent Provocateur, Claus Porto, and Eve Lom, is celebrating "Summer Fridays." The company will offer weekly fun freebies and discounts on purchases before midnight. Some of today's selected giveaways: Rosebud Lip Salve and Urban Decay Primer Potion Deluxe. Rosebud Lip Salve is a backstage go-to during Fashion Week for high-shine lips and cheeks that have that covetable summer glow. So stock up on your favorite products and walk away with some new beauty obsessions for free!

Roopika Malhotra

