7 Beauty Products That Will Help You Get a Good Night's Sleep

A good night’s sleep is something we all value. It refreshes our bodies and keeps us our minds alert and energized throughout the day. So when we discovered our beauty routines could help us achieve those precious eight hours, we knew we had to learn more.

To get your best beauty sleep, you’ll want to look for products infused with calming fragrances and essential oils. “The most common fragrance ingredients that have good relaxing properties are lemon balm, lavender, rosemary and vanilla,” Jan Fockenbrock, a perfumer at Drom Fragrances, tells InStyle. “The first step would be to smell different kinds of essential oils, and get a feel for which of those oils you feel most at ease with,” she says. “Some people feel more comfortable with a warm vanilla type of scent others tend to relax more with aromatic type of notes.”

Shop the products (above): One easy way to incorporate essential oils and get a better night’s rest is with a calming linen spray. This Lavender Vanilla Pillow Mist by Bath and Body Works ($10; bathandbodyworks.com) has a light, relaxing scent that's designed to help you unwind. We suggest pairing it with the brand's Aromatherapy Body Cream ($15; bathandbodyworks.com) of the same fragrance for the ultimate slumber.

Don’t want to keep an eye on a candle? Fockenbrock recommends using a reed diffuser instead. The Cedar Leaf & Lavender Reed Diffuser by Nest Fragrances ($42; nordstrom.com) disperses notes of rosemary, lavender, and eucalyptus to create tranquility—and it will add a chic touch to any bedroom.

Tata Harper’s Aromatic Bedtime Treatment ($60; nordstrom.com) works miracles on those nights your brain refuses to shut down. Rub the fragrance on your hands and pulse points (like your wrists and neck) and breathe deeply to instantly ease your mind.

Another way to prepare for a restful evening is by slipping into a soothing bath. Lush’s Dreamtime Luxury Bath Melt ($7; lushusa.com) is scented with jasmine, lavender, chamomile and sandalwood to relax the body and mind before you drift to sleep.

L'Occitane’s Aromachologie Relaxing Perfume Sachets ($12; loccitane.com) ensure a full night of ZZZs by releasing notes of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, sweet orange and geranium. Place one on each nightstand to reap the calming benefits.

Molton Brown’s Cedrus Temple Soother ($27; moltonbrown.com) is a lightweight balm that’s fragrant with cedrus, lavender and sweet orange oils. The product especially comes in handy for a travel hangover.

