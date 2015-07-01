The Beauty Products Our Editors Will Be Using This Weekend  

Cookouts, beach days and fireworks- these are a few of our favorite things. But while the InStyle beauty team runs out to various events this weekend, we'll all be relying on our prized beauty products. Read on to see what our weekend staples will be:

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

"My plan for this long weekend: Hit as many outdoor BBQs and pool-side cocktail parties as possible. That said, I'm not about to be running in and out of people's houses trying to touch up my melting makeup. So I'll tuck this chic tube of Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers ($15/35 sheets; tatcha.com) of blotting papers in my purse for an easy skin refresh, anytime, any place."

Courtesy

Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor

I’ve been changing up my eyeliner game for summer—this Yves Klein blue one from Lancome ($27; lancome.com ) looks so pretty smudged along my upper and lower lids. I’m not the kind of girl who theme-dresses for holidays (only random parties that require things like a jaunty hat or fake mustache), so this is about as patriotic as it will get for me. And, because it’s waterproof, it won’t move around my face no matter how hot and humid—or rainy—it gets."

Courtesy

Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

"I will be wearing my new favorite shade of red—straight from Kendall Jenner and Estee Lauder called Restless ($30; esteelauder.com."

Courtesy

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

I'll be heading to a BBQ so my makeup will be pretty casual, I'll be using Ever's tinted moisturizer ($45; everskin.com) which provides hydration, a little coverage and SPF 32. I'll also tote along some brush on block (I like Mineral Fusion's version) to make reapplication a cinch.

Courtesy

Marianne Mychaswkiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

I’m headed out to L.A. this weekend with my family to see my brother, and during almost every family vacation, they constantly complain about how long it takes me to do my hair, and how I’m always late for everything because of makeup. My contouring routine is to blame for the latter, but I can at least speed up the hair styling process with Bumble and Bumble’s Don’t Blow It air-drying crème ($30; sephora.com) which brings out the natural curves in my strands and won’t require me to fight with a round brush for an hour.

Courtesy

Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant

I use Glossier’s Balm Dotcom to soothe cracked cuticles, hydrate my lips, and keep my face looking dewy and fresh. Now that it’s available in a summer-y coconut scent, I’ve taken to sniffing my tube as a form of aromatherapy, too. ($12; glossier.com)