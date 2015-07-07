8 Beauty Essentials for a Kid-Friendly Beach Bag

Watching your little ones build sand castles and swim in the sea make up summer's fondest moments. Trekking kiddies to the beach without a well-stocked bag of beauty essentials, however, can lead to equally indelible—but far less fun—memories. We’re talking everything from tangled hair (with lots of tears to follow) to sunburned cheeks and painful earaches from spending a little too much time in the water. By packing the right waterproof sunscreen and SPF-infused lip balm, you won’t have to worry about granting your child that extra hour of boogie boarding. To combat the toughest summer hair problems, simply throw in one of our favorite knot-fighting leave-in conditioners or detangling sprays. These trouble-proofing products ensure that your beach day is stress-free for the whole family.

