Beauty Breakdown: Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, and Rachel Weisz from the Oz Premiere

John Shearer/Invision/AP; Courtesy Photo (4)
Rachel Tipovski
Feb 15, 2013 @ 10:00 am

Forget the red carpet—the yellow brick road got a touch of Hollywood glamour thanks to the enchanting beauty looks Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, and Michelle Williams wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Oz: The Great and Powerful. That's why we caught up with each pro who created the looks for our March cover girls to get the complete beauty breakdown. "I loved this look for Michelle," said Williams's makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani. "It's sophisticated, yet youthful. It complements her hair style and dress nicely." Click through our gallery to get step-by-step instructions on how to recreate their looks, complete with the exact products used.

