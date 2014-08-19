Beauty & the Beat: Nail Art Designs Inspired by the VMA Nominations

With such a huge year in music, it’s no wonder that this year’s MTV VMA nominations are chock full of trend-setting pop stars! To celebrate iconic style-setters leading the nominations, we teamed up with Sally Hansen and Miss Ladyfinger to create nail designs inspired by their videos. From a Cleopatra-esque “Dark Horse” design to a Clueless-chic coral plaid number for “Fancy,” check out our favorites.

Boom Clap Everything about The Fault in Our Stars was huge this year, including the soundtrack. Celebrate “Boom Clap” VMA nom with a mani spelling out B-O-O-M on each nail! Get the look with Sally Hansen’s I Lilac You, Fe Fi Fo Plum, Grape Gatsby, Water Color, and white nail art pen.

Drunk in Love The “Drunk in Love” video was a black-and-white beach fantasy that inspired a thousand memes, gifs – and this art deco-esque, geometric nail art! Try it at home with Sally Hansen Nail Polish in Dark Huemoor and Wedding Glitters.

Royal In the VMA-nominated “Royals” video, the gorgeous British teen (and her love interest) sport a dove grey wardrobe with flashes of silver and crystal. This jewel-encrusted grey manicure is equal parts posh and cool. Score the style with Sally Hansen Nail Polish in Greige and Gilty Party.

Summer The video for the dance-pop hit, “Summer,” features NASCAR-style cars, checked flags and hot women! Celebrate his VMA nom with a bold flag design – which changes locations across each nail. All you’ll need is Sally Hansen’s All Fired Up, Let’s Snow, and black nail art pen!

Fancy In the “Fancy” video, the Australian emcee channeled Clueless’ iconic L.A. teen, Cher Horowitz. Using Sally Hansen’s Nail Polish in Peach of Cake and black nail art pen, embrace your own ‘90’s moment with this coral plaid nail art!

Dark Horse We loved the Cleopatra-esque tunic in the “Dark Horse” video! There’s nothing subtle about this look, but our nail art recreation of the Egyptian-style, gold accents is surprisingly understated – try it with Sally Hansen’s Nail Polish in Let’s Snow and Wedding Glitters!

Animals Few songs were hotter this year than “Animals.” The perfect tribute to his VMA nom? A brightly colored, cheetah-print nail design. Get animalistic with Sally Hansen’s Nail Polish in Back to the Fuchsia, Black and Blue, and black nail art pen.

Happy We’d like to tip our hats to the video for the ubiquitous hit, “Happy”! Recreate the look with Sally Hansen’s decidedly mood-lifting nail polish trio: Let’s Snow, Branch Out, and Water Color and black nail art pen.

Designs & Photos by Miss Ladyfinger