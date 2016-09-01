Watch Emma Watson Portray Belle for Disney's Live-Action Beauty and the Beast

Here comes that '90s nostalgia, in the form of a special sneak peek at Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens!

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video, Watson and Stevens read lines together at a table as the movie's classic score plays in the background. So. Many. Feels.

The clip also features the film's director, Bill Condon, discussing why he decided to remake the beloved film. "When something is so perfect, why get near it?" he says. "The answer is, technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in the movie." Ideas like talking furniture and magical dancing dinnerware can now be brought to life using CGI and other digital methods that weren't around back in 1991 when the original animated film was released.

The 45-second video is really just a sneak peek of the full sneak peek, which will be included in the bonus features of the 25th anniversary edition release of the animated movie, which goes on sale Sept 6 ($40; amazon.com).

The teaser trailer, released back in May, gave us a glimpse of the Beast's castle, Lumière (Ewan McGregor), and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and a too-brief look at Emma Watson as Belle. Jack Morrissey, the co-producer of the film, recently released a few stills from the movie, giving us a better look at Lumière and Cogsworth, as well as Josh Gad as LeFou, and Luke Evans as Gaston, and Dan Stevens as Beast in human form.

Needless to say, we cannot wait until the movie hits theaters March 17, 2017.