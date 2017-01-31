Ariana Grande & John Legend's Duet in Final Beauty and the Beast Trailer Will Give You Chills

We're still absolutely obsessed with the 1991 version of Beauty and the Beast, but after almost 25 years, we're ready to see how Hollywood reimagines the animated film in 2017. The arrival of the live-action movie is almost here, with its final trailer being released during the Monday night episode of ABC's hit television show, The Bachelor.

It's chock-full of everything we love so much about the original: Emma Watson as Belle in the head-turning yellow ensemble, Luke Evans as Gaston admiring his own reflection, the harrowing snowy wolf attack, and Dan Stevens as the jaw-dropping Beast.

Kevin Kline plays Belle's father Maurice and we're introduced to the other members of the famed cast—Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and more. There's also a taste of Ariana Grande and John Legend's new rendition on the classic title track, originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

RELATED: Emma Watson Absolutely Nails "Belle" in New Trailer

Saying it will be epic might be an understatement. Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, so mark your calendars for the big day.