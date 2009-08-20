Beauty Alert: White Hot Nails

It seems Blake Lively took a cue from the girls at the Chanel Haute Couture summer show by choosing a white nail polish for her manicure. If you're doubtful about trying this seemingly stark trend, maybe a quote from Coco Chanel herself will persuade you? "With white, one can never put a foot wrong," said the style icon. Looks like you may need to try it on your toes too! Chanel's Blanc Petale is a limited edition nail color so hurry and snatch yours up today.

— Samantha Dean