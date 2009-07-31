Beat The Heat With Gwyneth and Kate's Cool Cocktail

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson are among the star travelers who have stayed at the recently re-opened Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Both leading ladies have sipped the 42 Below Caipiroska 42 cocktail while dining at the hotel's Scarpetta restaurant. Whether you live in Florida or Fargo, beat the summer heat by mixing one up at home.

Ingredients:2 oz. 42 Below vodka1 oz Agave nectar (or simple syrup)1 lime cut into wedges

Directions:In a mixing glass, muddle lime wedges with agave nectar (or simple syrup). Add vodka and ice and shake vigorously. pour into a rocks glass and serve.

