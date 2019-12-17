True Love Is Beanie Feldstein and Her Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts Wearing Matching Leopard Print

Beanie Feldstein is having a major moment this year, and so, too, is her producer girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts.

The pair, who have been linked since late 2018, coordinated on the red carpet at the premiere of Cats on Monday night in N.Y.C. Feldstein layered a floor-sweeping black gown over a pussy bow-front leopard print blouse while Roberts wore a metallic pink leopard print blazer over a black top, pants, and matching platform shoes.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The couple made their red carpet debut back in September at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of How to Build a Girl — Feldstein starred in the film and Roberts served as co-producer.

RELATED: Losing a Loved One Changed the Way Actress Beanie Feldstein Sees the World

In October, Feldstein opened up about their relationship in Teen Vogue, explaining that romance wasn’t something she “thought about or craved” until she met Roberts. “Now I get it ... I get why people write songs,"she said of meeting her current girlfriend.