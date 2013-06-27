Beaming With American Pride Today? Here's The Perfect Cake To Celebrate

The upcoming 4th of July holiday will be extra sweet for many this year, following yesterday's Supreme Court ruling overturning California's previous ban on same-sex marriages and declaring that the Defense of Marriage Act violates the Constitution. Whether you're throwing a bash to celebrate equality or just feeling a little extra proud of our balanced government, this ombre layer cake from the July InStyle is sure to impress. Don’t be intimidated by the 11-inch height or the graduation in color, it’s actually very easy to create. For starters, take the speedy route by using a cake mix, and swap your liquid food coloring for gel versions for a richer hue payoff. (The same technique will work for a brighter, more rainbow-like effect -- if you prefer a more bold treat.) “I also like to frost three layers at a time, then refrigerate them for 30 minutes before doing the next three,” said Sarah Jones of Brit.co, who created the dessert. “That way, the layers stay condensed and don’t wobble.”See the full how-to and recipe in our July issue. Download it now.

Plus, see more great summer recipes.