If a bejeweled headband gives you scary visions of pearls and lace and bridesmaids—think again. Celebrities like Jordana Brewster and Eva Mendes have been sporting pretty, sophisticated versions that we've been lusting after. The key to rocking Jordana's look? A soft textured updo in the back keeps the style from feeling too formal.

