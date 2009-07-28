Be a Mad Men Scene Stealer

Waiting to find out if you've won a walk-on role on Season 4 of Mad Men? See what you'd look like mingling with the cast of characters at the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency right now with AMC's new Mad Men Yourself tool. Choose a body type, recreate your facial features and style your wardrobe (martinis count as accessories, naturally) then put yourself in the picture. Among the scenarios: have coffee in Betty's kitchen or flirt with Don in a dark bar. Download your favorite to use as a screensaver or share your creation with friends on Facebook or Twitter.

