Be the First to See InStyle’s September Issue Cover Star—Live on Periscope!

If you’re as excited as we are for the release our September 2015 issue, you'll want to make sure you have your mobile device handy later today. We want you to be the first to see our gorgeous cover star, so we're offering a one-time, live peek today around 4 p.m. ET just for our followers on Periscope!

InStyle’s Editor Ariel Foxman is set to receive a hot-off-the-presses stack of issues, and he will share the cover live from the InStyle offices. Be sure to follow us on the live video app and on Twitter, where we’ll be counting down to the reveal today (our username on Periscope and Twitter: instyle). You’ll be the first to see the fabulous cover, so we hope to see you there!

And be sure to find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr for more behind-the-scenes content from our September 2015 issue in the coming weeks!