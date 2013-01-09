BB Creams: They're Not Just for Your Skin Anymore!

BB creams continue to take the beauty world by storm! We love how the skincare-foundation hybrids leave our complexions looking flawless and healthy, and now the movement is traveling up—for your strands. KeratinPerfect, the creators behind the Rolls Royce of DIY hair smoothers, just launched a Beauty Balm Hair Cream, which delivers more potent, lasting benefits than the traditional leave-in conditioner. Like its skincare counterpart, the cream delivers anti-aging effects thanks to the addition of apple stem cell extract, and also doubles as a serum and oil for added shine. Plus, the healthy dose of nano-keratin molecules penetrate deep into the hair follicle to restore your natural keratin supply, and repair damage from heat styling and environmental factors. Find it in March for $28 at keratinperfect.com.

Want a BB cream? See our faves!

MORE:• Are CC Creams the New BB Creams?• Shop Our 13 Favorite Winter Skin Savers• Iman to Launch BB Creams!