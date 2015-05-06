Battle of the Bands: See Our Favorite Non-Traditional Wedding Rings

The code used to be simple: rock = engaged; gold band = married. But now a crop of designers are teaching traditional wedding rings new tricks with braided, broken, and cutout bands—because nuptials aren't the only cause for celebration. "These are for the other moments in your life that deserve to be commemorated," says Garland Collection's designer, Nicole Mann Novick. Here are four of our favorite non-traditional sparklers that will make you—and everyone else—do a double take.

1. This platinum and white diamond pave wrap claw "strikes a perfect balance between classic and tough," says designer Eva Fehren. "It's refined but always a little fierce, which makes it a perfect everyday piece of jewelry." ($7,250; available at Barneys New York, similar styles at barneys.com)

2. The filigree star band from Marchesa's Eternal Collection is meant to go with everything. Set in 18K yellow gold, it can be worn on either the left and right hand—allowing the wearer to easily switch things up while rocking a timeless look. ($1,400; macys.com)

3. Inspired by modern American glamour, this Truly Zac Posen for Blue Nile art-deco ring channels "an old Hollywood feel," says Posen. And while the platinum and 18K yellow gold band features 28 baguette-cut stones, it's not too over-the-top. As Posen says, "Diamonds are for any occasion and any day of the week." ($2,230; bluenile.com)

4. The wide 12mm cigar band style of this Garland Collection date ring "is less delicate than a traditional wedding band, but it's still elegant," says Novick. With its hand-cut personalization, each sentimental 14K gold piece features two diamonds and "has the feeling of a statement ring." ($1,600; garlandcollection.com)

