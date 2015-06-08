Calling all '90s Babies: Bath and Body Works Is Relaunching Their Classic Scents Today!

This is not a drill—Bath and Body Works is relaunching their classic fragrances! Just when you thought you'd never catch another whiff of that iconic Cucumber Melon aroma again, the semi-annual sale kicks off, and our hearts sing over the handful of familiar fragrances among the offerings.

For the retailer's aptly-titled #FlashbackFragrance campaign, fan-favorites like Plumeria, Pearberry, Juniper Breeze, and many more of the scents you spritzed on back in high school will be making their triumphant return, meaning your days of searching eBay for an unused bottle of Cucumber Melon lotion are officially over, at least temporarily. The product lineup, which contains body sprays, lotions, shower gels, and body creams, will only be available until July 5, but with each bottle currently priced at $3.50 a pop, you can afford to stock up. Each of the items boasts a revamped exterior, though luckily, the fragrance inside remains the same—as they should. Head over to bathandbodyworks.com to pick up a piece of beauty nostalgia right now.

