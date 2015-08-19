TV's Original Batgirl Yvonne Craig Dies at 78

Yvonne Craig, who played Batgirl on the Batman series in the '60s, has died at the age of 78, CNN reports.

After a two-year long battle with breast cancer during which the cancer metastasized to her liver, the actress died on Monday in her home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., her family announced in a statement on her website.

"She had been in chemo almost continuously for the past two-plus years since being diagnosed and that had weakened her immune system," the statement read. "This didn't dampen her sense of humor or her spirit, she intended to fight and win this battle."

"In the end, her min still wanted to fight but her body had given up."

Craig also had a stint on the third season of Star Trek in which she played Martha, a green Orion Slave Girl who was out to kill Captain Kirk.

Outside of television, Craig starred in It Happened at the World's Fair and Kissin' Cousins.

The family's statement goes on to describe the actress as "down to earth" and "most exceptional," adding that one of her dying wishes was that no one mourn her life in sadness.

"Instead celebrate the awesome life she had been fortunate enough to life," the statement continues. "She felt that she lived a wonderful life and was blessed in many ways."

PHOTOS: The Fiercest Women in Sci-Fi History