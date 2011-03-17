Barrymore, Akerman, Beauvais Toast to Rag & Bone

Malin Akerman, Garcelle Beauvais, and more toasted to Rag & Bone when the label held a party at Intermix in Los Angeles this week. “I love Rag & Bone,” Beauvais told us. “Everything lately that I pick up and ask ‘What is this?’ It’s Rag & Bone.” The label’s designer David Neville was on hand to welcome guests, which also included Drew Barrymore, who stole the designer away from the crowd to chat with him privately in the corner while Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” and Cee Lo Green’s “Forget You” played in the background. Click through the gallery to more celebrities at the party.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Andrea Simpson