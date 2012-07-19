Barneys Warehouse Sale Will Be Available Online!

Image zoom Time Inc Digital Studio

Get your mouses ready! Barneys New York's semi-annual warehouse sale is going online for the first time ever. The sale is legendary for its basement designer prices—yes, we've spotted the classiest of elbow-dropping and aggressive nudging at this event—and now you can skip all of that, including waiting in line for hours. Visit barneyswarehouse.com to sign up for a preview of the 75% off designer goodies, updates, and more. The sale will start in August. And if you're in New York, the brick-and-mortar option will still be going strong August 23rd through September 3rd on 17th Street. Start saving up—we know we are!

