The Best Designer Accessories On Sale at Barneys Now

Hip, hop hooray: The Barneys sale is here! The luxury designer retailer is offering up to 50% off on designer clothing, shoes, handbags, and more. For an added bonus, Barney's is offering free complimentary shipping. How's that for a guilt-free purchase?

We clicked and clicked our way through hundreds of markdowns and picked our favorite handbags, jewelry, and shoes—like the Isabel Marant shoe above ($699, originally $1,165, barneys.com). Read on to shop!

Handbags

Courtesy

1. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $459 (originally $925); barneys.com. 2. Alexander Wang, $499 (originally $825); barneys.com. 3. Proenza Schouler, $679 (originally $1,125); barneys.com. 4. WANT Les Essentiels de la vie, $299 (originally $595); barneys.com.

Shoes

Courtesy

1. Valentino, $649 (originally $1,075); barneys.com. 2. Chloe, $419 (originally $695); barneys.com. 3. Manolo Blahnik, $489 (originally $815); barneys.com. 4. Isabel Marant, $559 (originally $925); barneys.com.

RELATED: The Best Designer Deals from Net-A-Porter's Designer Sale

Jewelry

Courtesy

1. K/LLER Collection, $229 (originally $390); barneys.com. 2. Ali Moosally, $709 (originally $1,109); barneys.com. 3. Fallon, $259 (originally $440); barneys.com. 4. Saint Laurent, $399 (originally $995); barneys.com.

PHOTOS: Summer Basics Under $200: The 16 Pieces You Need to Look Polished Not Melted