Bargain Shopping: Two New Chic & Savvy Lines To Love

With statement necklaces for $8 and perfect sundresses under $25, it's hard to find a reason NOT to shop at Forever 21. You can add a couple more reasons to the list: the trendy mega-chain has just launched two new collections for spring. Love 21 (left) is a sophisticated contemporary line geared to the polished working woman, and Faith 21 (right) is a new plus-sized line that appeals to curvier girls who with major fashion flare. Best of all, both lines stay true to Forever 21's recession-friendly mantra—great style at unbeatable prices.

Shop both collections now at forever21.com.