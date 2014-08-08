Barbra Streisand Officially Joins Instagram! What's Her First Post?

The social media world just greeted Barbra Streisand with a big ol’ "Hello, gorgeous!"—the star has officially joined Instagram. For her first post, Streisand shared the above photo of herself with her adorable pet dog and captioned it, "Hello Instagram… isn’t my Samantha just precious?"

It's obvious that the irresistible Coton de Tulear, who also goes by Sammie, gets a lot of love from the legendary singer, who turned 72 in April. The pup even appeared on the back cover of Streisand's 2009 album, Love Is the Answer. "She can get all the accolades," Streisand said of her darling dog to InStyle at the time of the record's release. "She can steal any of my scenes!"

While we hope to see more of Sammie in ’grams to come, we'd just as much like to see shots of Streisand's #OOTD (outfit of the day). If her Instagram-debut outfit is any indication (just look the blazer, her crisp high-collared shirt, and the oversized bow tied around her neck!), we have a lot to look forward to in future posts.

