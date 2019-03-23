Barbra Streisand's Comments About Michael Jackson Have People Enraged

As viewers make up their own minds about HBO's Leaving Neverland and the accusations being brought up against Michael Jackson, one superstar is voicing some very controversial opinions. According to E! News, Barbra Streisand gave a new interview and explained that she wasn't surprised by the accusations and that she feels for both Wade Robson and James Safechuck, but that they weren't actually hurt, so they should be alright.

Streisand offered her thoughts to the Evening Standard, saying that what Safechuck and Robson endured was "too painful." She followed that sentiment with sympathy for Jackson, saying that he had needs and that he couldn't really help himself because of past trauma or genetics.

"His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say 'molested,' but those children, as you heard say [the adult Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there," Streisand said. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."

Streisand's comments come in the wake of companies moving to remove any connection they have with Jackson. Both Louis Vuitton and Starbucks have distanced themselves from the singer since the release of Leaving Neverland. Radio stations in New Zealand and Canada have even vowed to stop playing Jackson's music.

finDan Reed, the director of Leaving Neverland, voiced his frustration with Streisand, saying it was almost unbelievable that she would say what she did.

Twitter followed suit. Many users couldn't fathom why Streisand would say something they saw as so outrageous. Even though Streisand tried to qualify what she said by adding that she had conflicting feelings, many readers didn't see it the same way.

Making matters worse, Streisand placed the blame on Robson and Safechuck's parents, which could be why some Twitter users called her a pedophilia apologist.

"I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him," she added. "Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

