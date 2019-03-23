Barbra Streisand Clarifies Her Controversial Comments About Michael Jackson's Accusers

Following the backlash Barbra Streisand received from her bizarre interview with the Evening Standard — where she appears to shames Michael Jackson's sexual abuse accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck — the superstar now wants to clarify her controversial comments.

On Friday, angry social media users took to the app to express their outrage, after Streisand was quoted saying that the abuse the boys allegedly endured "didn't kill them" and "they were thrilled" to be in the pop star's presence.

Shame on you @BarbraStreisand for disrespecting the victims of child rape. Low class, dismissive and a shocking trivialisation. To speak up for a child abuser... I expect it from the deranged MJ fans but not from you, who should know better. #LeavingNeverland #victimshamers https://t.co/e2yns2h77f — Anthony King (@anthonyking1) March 22, 2019

In a statement obtained by People, the actress is addressing her off-the-cuff remarks that had some people calling her a pedophilia apologist. "To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” she said. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

During her interview, Streisand also blamed the parents for allowing their children to be alone with Jackson, saying: “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

However, her new comments imply the opposite. “The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children," she said. "It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

Streisand and Jackson crossed paths multiple times throughout their careers, and she described him as "very sweet, very childlike." And despite her sympathy for the accusers, she also felt bad for the late pop icon and seemingly made excuses for his alleged behavior. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”