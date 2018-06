Famed British label Barbour, known for its country lifestyle clothing, is launching a new higher-end line called Barbour Gold Label, WWD reports. The first collection for fall 2011 will be designed by Alice Temperley. Considering how popular the brand's classic wax cotton jackets are (Alexa Chung loves hers!), you can expect to see a lot of this new line on the streets and on your favorite stars in the coming year.