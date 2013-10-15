Barbie's Got a Brand New Look! The Hervé Léger Barbie Is Now Available

Image zoom Courtesy (2)

Barbie is a woman of many talents; she has held every job from astronaut to President, and her latest role as Hérve Léger model is yet another accomplishment she can add to her resume! Last month, we reported that the label was giving everyone's favorite doll a high-fashion look, and the wait is finally over—the Hérve Léger Barbie is officially in stores today. Barbie certainly wears the brand's iconic bandage dresses well, and while scaling down the fall 2012 pieces presented a challenge for designer Lubov Azria, the fitting process was a breeze. "Working with an actual Barbie, she never complained, and she could stand there for hours," she said in a video interview with Barbie's team. "All the pins didn't affect her, so it was fantastic!" Pick up the Hervé Léger Barbie for $150 at barbiecollector.com now, and if you're eager to sport Barbie's numbers in your own size, you can find both dresses at herveleger.com.

Plus, see Hervé Léger's fall 2014 runway.

MORE:• Check Out the Coach Barbie!• Stars in Hervé Léger• Trina Turk Designs Barbie's Dream Pool