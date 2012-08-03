Barbie's Glam Makeover, Courtesy of The Blonds

Image zoom Courtesy Photos (2)

From the runway to the playroom, Barbie knows how to keep it glam! Mattel tapped The Blonds designers Phillipe and David Blond to create a look for Barbie, and this is the ultra-fabulous result: The Blond Diamond Barbie is a diamond-corseted mini-model complete with a satin-lined faux-fur coat, a design they first presented at Barbie's fall 2008 fashion show, modeled then by Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. “This collaboration is a childhood dream come true, Barbie played a huge role in our lives as children and still does,” The Blonds designers told InStyle.com. “She is the culmination of everything that inspires us. We're both avid Barbie collectors and she's the ultimate client!” The doll is available for pre-order starting today for $125 on BarbieCollector.com.

