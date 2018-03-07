Barbie Introduces Chloe Kim and Amelia Earhart Dolls for International Women's Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday, Barbie released a new batch of dolls inspired by modern-day women affecting change and breaking gender norms around the world.

The most recent round of role models includes Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, record-breaking Wonder Woman director Patti Jenkins, conservationist Bindi Irwin (who’s following in the footsteps of her late father, Steve Irwin), and British professional boxer Nicola Adams Obe. These ladies and others, join pre-existing women who are a part of the "Sheroes" line: Ashley Graham, Ava DuVernay, Gabby Douglas, and Misty Copeland.

Courtesy

Mattel also introduced its "Inspiring Women" collection, which focuses on historical figures. Thus far, the line includes Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Courtesy

It’s inspiring to see such an influential brand celebrating change-making women and sharing their legacies with younger generations. And beyond this collection, we have a couple suggestions for ladies to look to next.

RELATED: You Can Now Get Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Barbie Dolls

Greta Gerwig

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image

It’s indisputably Ms. Gerwig’s time. The voice behind Lady Bird became the fifth woman in history to be nominated for a best director Oscar in January 2018. Though she didn’t ultimately take home the award, we’re incredibly impressed by Greta’s tenacity and talent (also, don’t @ me, but Lady Bird was the best movie of 2017).

Amal Clooney

Clooney is living proof that you can have it all. Between her important work as a human rights lawyer, her high-profile marriage to the world’s formerly most eligible bachelor, and her impeccable style—all while raising TWINS, mind you—we’d honestly be surprised if there’s anything Amal isn’t an absolute pro at.

I’m a little offended that there isn’t an Amal Clooney one https://t.co/C1VeYe91RH — Kate (@katerbarton) March 7, 2018

Rachel Morrison

At the 2018 Oscars, Morrison became the first woman in the awards show’s 90-year history to be nominated for best cinematography (which was conducted on behalf of Mudbound). While awards-attention is typically reserved for actresses, the 39-year-old’s feat is one worth celebrating.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Danica Roem

The Virginia Democrat made history in January as the first openly transgender person to be both elected and serve in any U.S. state legislature. Roem, 33, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, beating out 25-year incumbent Bob Marshall.

Danica Roem lit up the red carpet at the AMAs as the guest of Demi Lovato. pic.twitter.com/8RWQTGDTWW — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 20, 2017

Kesha

In 2017, the pop artist released Rainbow, an empowering feminist album inspired by how she came out stronger following battles with abuse and an eating disorder. Not only did her album rock, but it allowed the singer to take back her voice after years of institutionalized silence.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Nigerian author responsible for required reading like Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists is not only a brilliant writer and storyteller, but an important voice working to bridge our country’s cultural divide. Not only would a C.N.A. Barbie be totally fly, but she’d be a crucial role model for young girls who are immigrants.