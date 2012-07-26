Barbie Gets a Tim Gunn Makeover: Exclusive First Look

Image zoom Courtesy of Mattel; Getty Images

Even a fashion icon like Barbie can use a little help from Tim Gunn sometimes! For his latest styling venture, the Project Runway mentor dressed two dolls in chic separates like dark denim skinnies, colorful blazers, classic trench coats, and buckled booties, as part of Mattel's Barbie Collector series. Make it work, Barbie! The $30 dolls and $25 accessory packs are set to hit barbiecollector.com and Target stores August 1st. Click through the gallery to preview the Tim Gunn lineup, and get more updates via Barbie's Twitter account @BarbieStyle.

