Barbie Is Releasing a Doll with Vitiligo For the First Time
Barbie dolls are about to get much more diverse, thanks to new designs from Mattel.
According to E! News, the new designs include a doll with vitiligo for the first time — the creators of the doll worked with a dermatologist to make sure the skin condition was accurately represented. The doll is part of the brand's 2020 Fashionistas line, which also includes a doll without hair.
Mattel, the company behind the dolls, said in a statement to CNN that the brand wants to showcase "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" through the new toys. Speaking about the doll without hair, the company said, "If a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line."
Though Barbie has previously drawn criticism for continuing an unrealistic beauty standard, in recent years, Mattel has made efforts to be more inclusive — last year, the company introduced a Barbie in a wheelchair, and in 2016, the company released a range of dolls with natural hair.
Mattel has also released a range of diverse Ken dolls that broke the tradition of the blonde, blue-eyed doll we were previously used to seeing.