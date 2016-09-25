Barbara Walters Turns 87! See the Legendary Journalist's Flawless Style Over the Years

Happy birthday, Barbara Walters! The iconic journalist and television host turns 87 today.

A true trailblazer, Walters truly paved the way for women looking to enter the news industry. She set the tone as a writer-producer on NBC's Today show in the early 1960s, before eventually going on to co-host the famous morning program and launch a celebrated career interviewing some of the world's most renowned newsmakers for shows including the annual The Barbara Walters Special, 20/20, and The View. Everyone from Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky, Michael Jackson, Katharine Hepburn, and Oprah Winfrey has sat across from the legendary Walters.

Though technically retired after wrapping up her last appearance as a co-host on The View two years ago, Walters occasionally comes off the bench for special interviews—always embodying classically chic style. There's no doubt the celebrated journalist is still in high-demand after such a long and prolific career both on-air and off, and we're grateful for her continued hard work!