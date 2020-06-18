The Supreme Court Rejected Donald Trump's Plan to End DACA
Barack Obama announced the DACA program eight years ago, and he spoke about the new ruling on Twitter today.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that the Trump administration may not immediately proceed with plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects about 700,000 young immigrants known as Dreamers from deportation. The New York Times reported that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote, "We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action."
Former President Barack Obama, who first announced the DACA program in 2012, issued a statement on Twitter, applauding the decision and urging people to support Joe Biden, his former vice president.
"Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us," he wrote. "We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals, and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all.
The Supreme Court's decision rules that the justifications the government gave for ending the program were insufficient, and Chief Justice Roberts said the administration may try again to provide adequate reasons.
In September 2017, the Trump administration announced its decision to phase out DACA, sparking protests across the country.
In his own statement about the Supreme Court decision, Biden wrote, "The Supreme Court’s ruling today is a victory made possible by the courage and resilience of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who bravely stood up and refused to be ignored. As President, I will immediately work to make it permanent by sending a bill to Congress on day one of my Administration."