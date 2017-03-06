We’re Obsessed with Michelle Obama’s Edgy Yet Functional Black Tote

Leave it to Michelle Obama to step out with the most perfect off-duty tote for her weekend gallery-hopping jaunt with hubby Barack.

The former First Lady and President Obama were the picture of casual chic Sunday in Washington, D.C., getting their dose of culture at the National Gallery of Art after their fun and fancy-free British Virgin Islands getaway.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Michelle Obama donned a city girl favorite: an all-black ensemble that was not without its share of punched-up accessories in the form of a mini arm party and a versatile leather tote we could see being a trusted go-to bag on the daily. The black top handle Alexander Wang satchel featured a belted padlock and chain detail ($950; shopbop.com).

Courtesy $950 SHOP NOW

The former president, meanwhile, couldn’t look happier carrying a specially designed Scout shopping bag ($14; scoutbags.com) in his souped-up dad uniform, which was topped with a buttery brown leather jacket. Both exhibited shades and easy smiles.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

We’ll be keeping an eye on these two during their laid-back return to civilian life in the nation’s capital.