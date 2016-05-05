The Obamas Celebrate Star Wars Day by Dancing with R2-D2 and Stormtroopers

Yesterday, May 4th, was Star Wars day, and no matter how you may have celebrated the unofficial holiday, the Obamas have you beat. The historically cool president and First Lady invited R2-D2 and some Stormtroopers to the White House to honor the fan-favorite franchise and got involved in an impromptu dance party.

In a video released by the White House (above), First Lady Michelle Obama starts grooving to the music when she hears Bruno Mars’s hit “Uptown Funk” playing over the speakers. “This is my favorite song!” she exclaims. “How did you know?”

“Come on, Stormtrooper,” President Barack Obama says, inviting the Star Wars characters over to dance. The First Lady shows off her best boogie, while her husband raises the roof.

The president is an avid fan of the franchise, inviting families who had lost loved ones in the Iraq War to the White House last December for a special screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Welcome to the @WhiteHouse, R2-D2! Today, @StarWars joins us for the #12DaysOfTakeovers. Stay tuned for more from the Star Wars characters visit to the White House. #WHHolidays A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Dec 18, 2015 at 5:11pm PST

RELATED: Michelle Obama Kicks Off Her TV Takeover with a Stylish Takeover on The Voice

The force is strong with this one.