Watch the Obamas Answer Kids' Burning Questions in This Hilarious Video

Don't kids just say the darndest things?

Barack and Michelle Obama have only six weeks left in the White House, and it appears as if they are keeping very busy. The president and First Lady, who cover this week's issue of People, kindly answered some questions from a group of inquiring children in a new video for the People/Entertainment Weekly Network, and they are too good to miss.

"Are you going to have a big party before you leave office? If so, could I come?" one little girl requested of the Obamas.

"We are going to have a big party before we leave office, but to be honest with you it's going to be after your bedtime," POTUS replied. "It's going to be kind of a grown up party, but if you want to come and see some of the Christmas decorations we'll see if we can be in touch with you."

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Caps Off 8 Years of Holiday Style in Festive Gucci Gown

Some of the questions were more serious in nature, with one child asking his advice on making it to the White House. "What advice do you give to a 5-year-old girl who wants to be President of the United States?" she posed.

"I think that the most important thing is for you to work hard, and to study in school, and to care about people and start helping them now," Barack replied. "You don't have to be President to help people."

RELATED: Why Michelle Obama Doesn’t Think Malia Is Ready to Fly the Nest

Watch the hilarious full segment by clicking on the video at the top, and check out more clips with the Obamas on people.com.