The Obamas Congratulated Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Their Engagement in the Most Personal Way

As it turns out, our two favorite power couples do acknowledge each other’s existence — and, like, maybe even hang out IRL.

A newly engaged Alex Rodriguez shared a handwritten note he and fiancée Jennifer Lopez received from former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama congratulating them on their new relationship status.

“Jennifer & Alex," the ever-formal Barack began, “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best."

He concluded the personal letter with his signature.

A-Rod, touched by the former POTUS’s sentiment, wrote that the letter “means the world to us.”

Well, this power couple crossover means the world to us, so what’s up next? Beach-side getaway? J.Lo concert? Yankees game?

It’s unclear whether the respective couples have spent time together, but we know that Barack and Alex’s relationship goes back to at least 2010 when the Yankees visited the White House. Lopez, for her part, performed at Barack’s 2009 inaugural ball alongside then-husband Marc Anthony. Most recently, she and Michelle shared a stage during an opening number at the Grammys.

