Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau Reunite with a Bromantic Dinner Date

Barack Obama has excellent taste in friends. A week after meeting with Prince Harry and George Clooney in England, the former president continued his efforts to promote the Obama Foundation with a visit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal Tuesday. Talk about an itinerary!

In a handful of photos shared from their first get-together since Obama left office in January, the current and former world leaders looked at ease as they chatted candidly over dinner at Montreal's Liverpool House restaurant.

"Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders," the Obama Foundation tweeted alongside a photo of the pair at the table.

Trudeau shared a similar photo from the meeting on Twitter and wrote: "How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown."

We'd like to thank you too, Barack, and Justin for these photo and video moments.

Please, stop by anytime, just make sure you document it on film.