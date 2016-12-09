Michelle Obama and Jill Biden Confirm: Their Husbands' Bromance Is Real

In uplifting news today, we officially have confirmation that Barack Obama and Joe Biden's bromance is the real deal, coming from the only source that truly matters: their wives.

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden sat down with People to discuss the past eight years they've spent in the White House together, and of course the topic of their husbands' viral friendship came up.

“That has become a truly beautiful friendship, and I don’t think we’ve seen a lot of that, especially in politics," said Biden. "It's the best decision that Barack has made as president of the United States, picking Joe and the Bidens as our partners in this journey," added Obama.

When asked what how the duo will keep up their beautiful bromance after they're out of the White House, The First Lady jokingly said, "They’ll go for long walks together, looking into each other's eyes, 'I miss you, I miss you, too,'" Biden echoed the sentiment, laughing as she revealed, "They're going to be eating ice cream somewhere, I’m sure." And we all know how much the vice president loves his ice cream!

Obama described the relationship as one similar to a big brother-little brother dynamic, saying that her husband looks up to Biden as "somebody that he respects and admires ... I'm sure there will be a lot of golfing [together]."

Scroll down below to see some of the President and Vice President's best bromantic moments together. Cue Vitamin C's classic tune, "Graduation."

Just a pair of jokesters, hanging out in the most important office in the country.

The VP hugs Obama after he gave a heartfelt eulogy at his son Beau Biden's funeral in back in June of this year.

The mark of a happy bromance: an enthusiastic high-five, like the one pictured here.

Obama and Biden stroll through the White House grounds on St. Patrick's Day, 2016.

Obama and Biden: funnymen of the year.

Caught in a warm embrace, these two are just the picture of friendship.