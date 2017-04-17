Barack Obama Happily Takes Up His New Post as Instagram Husband

Okay, Mr. and Mrs. Obama—you WIN for being the cutest couple on earth. Just when we thought the Obamas’ post-White House vacation style couldn’t be more enviable, Barack goes off and becomes a certifiable #InstagramHusband, according to one astute Twitterer. Move over, Ryan Reynolds, because you’ve got some stiff competition.

The Obamas are reportedly still living their best life in French Polynesia, rubbing elbows with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen. They’re getting plenty of R&R, snapping pics they’re presumably sending to their girls back home.

One particular shot has the internet in a tizzy. The loving couple can be seen from afar, soaking up the sun and surf on a posh yacht, with Barack in summer whites, holding his iPad (!) at a safe distance while Michelle poses effortlessly for her OOTD (a sleeveless number and a small clutch, from what we can see), her gorgeous natural hair taking in that salty breeze.

MIKE LEYRAL/AFP/Getty

“Can you take another one, this time vertically,” we can only imagine the former First Lady asking her all-too-willing husband.

RELATED: The Obamas Jet Off from Tahiti, Wrap Up Their Month-Long Tropical Vacay

While we’ll be keeping an eye out for more smile-inducing photos from their trip, turn to Twitter for the best reactions.

@mad_hill @iSmashFizzle He's such a nerd dad too, I love it — Gretchen Atwood (@gretchenatwood) April 17, 2017

"Barack. Get my good side" - Michelle RT @mad_hill: Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/7cdjC50Nx4 — 🤴🏾 [YO]s Truly (@LifeAsKing) April 17, 2017

Michelle: "Do you like Valencia?"



Barack: "Who is that?" — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017

Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight pic.twitter.com/8bb5oRQWkH — Rosa Esc@ndón (@therealescandon) April 17, 2017

Awww, look at Barack Obama taking a picture of his boo. Him and Michelle celebrated Easter on a yacht. ❤ #barackobama #michelleobama #easter #love #family A post shared by Ask Kissy Blog (@askkissy) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT