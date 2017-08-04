It Doesn’t Get Any Cuter Than Michelle Obama's Birthday Message for Barack

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a champion of education, civil rights, and, apparently, birthdays.

The Harvard graduate and mother of two celebrated husband and former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday in the most 2017 way: through social media. On Friday, she took to both Instagram and Twitter to publicly send him her well wishes.

First of all, her message is as sweet as the cake in the photograph. “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday @BarackObama—we love you so much!” she wrote.

Phenomenal guy? C’mooon. We may have just shed a tear.

In the shot, Barack appears to be turning 43 judging by the candles on the cake. That would mean the photograph was taken in 2004, when their daughters, Malia and Sasha, were just 6 and 3, respectively. In the image, the girls look up at their father in an adoring way, happy to share the love on his big day.

Though Michelle shared the exact same message on Twitter, the tweet came with one more shot of the family together, blowing out Barack’s birthday candles.

Something tells us they’re busy doing the exact same thing this year.

Not to be missed? Former Vice President Joe Biden's kind words.

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

Long live their #bromance.

See more celebratory birthday messages for Barack Obama below.

Bill Clinton

Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 4, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres‏

Happy birthday, @BarackObama! I’m proud and honored to call you my friend. pic.twitter.com/dNubLaG9gD — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2017

Zendaya

Miley Cyrus‏

Happy birthday Mr. President 💙❤️💙❤️ @BarackObama !!! We love & miss you dearly! pic.twitter.com/zY19LV61rV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 4, 2017

Naomi Campbell

#HappyBirthday #President. @barackobama many blessings to you on this special day !!! The Entire universe misses you 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️🙏🏾 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Olivia Munn

"I always believed that HOPE is that stubborn thing inside of us that insists that despite all evidence to the contrary, SOMETHING BETTER AWAITS US." - @barackobama I hope you have the HAPPIEST of BIRTHDAYS!!!!! 🎈 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Amy Schumer

Happy bday to my rock A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT