It Doesn’t Get Any Cuter Than Michelle Obama's Birthday Message for Barack

Jonathan Borge
Aug 04, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a champion of education, civil rights, and, apparently, birthdays.

The Harvard graduate and mother of two celebrated husband and former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday in the most 2017 way: through social media. On Friday, she took to both Instagram and Twitter to publicly send him her well wishes.

First of all, her message is as sweet as the cake in the photograph. “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday @BarackObama—we love you so much!” she wrote.

Phenomenal guy? C’mooon. We may have just shed a tear.

In the shot, Barack appears to be turning 43 judging by the candles on the cake. That would mean the photograph was taken in 2004, when their daughters, Malia and Sasha, were just 6 and 3, respectively. In the image, the girls look up at their father in an adoring way, happy to share the love on his big day.

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama Still Write Responses to White House Fan Mail

Though Michelle shared the exact same message on Twitter, the tweet came with one more shot of the family together, blowing out Barack’s birthday candles.

Something tells us they’re busy doing the exact same thing this year.

Not to be missed? Former Vice President Joe Biden's kind words.

RELATED: 12 of Barack Obama's Sweetest Moments with Michelle Obama

Long live their #bromance.

See more celebratory birthday messages for Barack Obama below.

Bill Clinton

Ellen DeGeneres‏

Zendaya

Miley Cyrus‏

Naomi Campbell

Olivia Munn

Amy Schumer

Happy bday to my rock

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!