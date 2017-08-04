12 of Barack Obama's Sweetest Moments with First Lady Michelle Obama

When your job is to run the most powerful country in the world, it can't be easy to work in time for romance. And yet President Barack Obama managed to be quite the doting husband throughout his time in the White House—and he appears to be as in love as ever with his wife of 24 years, Michelle Obama. It seems nothing has changed since their first kiss many years ago in 1989 (which is marked by a plaque) when they worked together at a law firm in Chicago.

"Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle ... not only has she been a great First Lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways in every single day," Obama has said of his wife.

In honor of Barack Obama's 56th birthday today, keep scrolling for 12 of his and Michelle's sweetest couple moments, and watch even more in the video above.

1. When she straightened his tie ahead of a 2015 State Dinner:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

2. When they spent time with the Girl Scouts in 2015:

Getty Images North America

3. When the couple shared a tender moment as they watched the presidential inauguration parade in 2013:

AFP

4. When they celebrated the president's second inauguration with a dance at the 2013 Inaugural Ball:

AFP

5. When the husband and wife enjoyed themselves at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors:

Getty Images North America

RELATED: Michelle and Malia Obama Tour the Indonesian City Where Barack's Mom Worked in Breezy Summer Looks

6. When President Obama marked "four more years" with a tweet after his second-term victory in 2012:

7. When they embraced on stage at a campaign event in Iowa in 2012:

AFP

8. When they grooved to music at the 2010 Governors Ball in the White House's East Room:

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

9. When they danced to "At Last" at President Obama's 2009 Inaugural Ball:

Getty Images North America

10. When Michelle and Barack had an intimate moment in the White House's Red Room parlor in 2009:

Getty Images North America

11. When they swayed to the tunes at the 2009 Commander in Chief's Ball:

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

12. When they marked Election Night in 2008 with Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden: