Barack Obama Gives Off Major Dad Vibes While Biking Through Tuscany

While Michelle Obama has chosen to take in the sights of Tuscany wearing an assortment of super chic resort-esque pieces—check out her white shoulder-baring number and playful pink single-sleeve top—her husband has opted for a decidedly more casual approach to vacation style.

Barack Obama was spotted on a scenic bike ride through the Italian countryside flanked by members of his security team today, where he gave off major dad vibes as he worked on his fitness. For the outing, the 44th President of the United States hit the streets in a gray T-shirt, black athletic shorts, a baseball hat, wayfarer sunglasses, and sneakers. Talk about relaxed style.

While in Italy, the Obamas are staying at the dazzling Borgo Finocchieto, a stunning villa that is located in an 800-year-old village. Since arriving, the duo has been spotted taking in the sights, eating gelato, and more—the former POTUS even took an afternoon to hit the golf course.

We can't wait to see where they pop up next.