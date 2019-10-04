Barack and Michelle Obama's Anniversary Posts Are the Cutest Things You'll See Today

While the current dealings in the White House may make your head spin, the latest posts from former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are aimed right for your heart. Today is the couple's 27th wedding anniversary and both took to Twitter to post touching tributes to each other.

In Barack's post, he quoted the Beatles and shared a snapshot of the both of them admiring a sunset. He also posted the same photo and caption to Instagram.

"Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!" Barack wrote alongside his super-sweet photo.

Not to be outdone, Michelle's post was just as heartfelt, with mentions of the couple's daughters and the "magic" that drew them to one another almost three decades ago.

She tweeted: "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he's delivered. Here's to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what's next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack."

27 years is a big deal, but the Obamas have plenty of other things to look forward to. The couple established Higher Ground Productions and signed a deal with Netflix to create shows that address "issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more."