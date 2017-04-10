The Obamas Jet Off from Tahiti, Wrap Up Their Month-Long Tropical Vacay

The Obamas have been having the time of their lives since their eight-year stint in the White House came to an end. Barack and Michelle were spotted jetting off from the island of Moorea in Tahiti after spending time enjoying the tropical breeze.

According to Tahiti television station TNTV, fellow vacationers spotted the couple taking out a small boat for a late morning excursion, and even snorkeling around the outer atoll of Fakarava.

“True to his reputation, he was very relaxed,” the report says, according to People. The former first could posed for selfies, though “his entourage insisted the photographs be only for private use.” The couple has been staying at The Brando, a luxury hotel on Tetiaroa, the South Pacific island bought in 1967 by Marlon Brando. The super-private resort is 35 miles from Tahiti, reachable only by boat or small plane.

The former president has reportedly been working on his upcoming White House memoirs while relaxing in paradise, while Michelle was spotted embracing her natural hair on vacation, exciting the Internet to no end.

We can’t wait to see what these two get up to when they return from their extended getaway.